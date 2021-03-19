Guide to the submission process.

Documents

End-Point Assessment Outcomes: guide to the data submission process

PDF, 364KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Guide to the submission process.

Mark or grade changes outside of reviews of marking and moderation (ROMM) and appeals: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsMark or grade changes outside
Missing scripts: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsMissing scripts: guide to the
Number of candidates taking exams: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsNumber of candidates taking e

Published 19 March 2021