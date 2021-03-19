Guidance on how Ofsted inspects boarding schools and residential special schools.

Assurance visits for boarding schools

Assurance visits for residential special schools

Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): boarding schools and residential special schools

This framework sets out Ofsted’s process for inspecting boarding schools and residential special schools.

Our approach is underpinned by the following 3 principles that apply to all social care inspections:

  • to focus on the things that matter most to children’s lives
  • to be consistent in our expectations of providers
  • to prioritise our work where improvement is needed most
Published 22 February 2017
  1. Updated to reflect the changes to Ofsted’s post-inspection processes and complaints handling (including the timeline) that we introduced in September 2020. Minor edits for readability.

  2. First published.

