Guidance on how Ofsted inspects residential family centres.

Documents

Assurance visits: residential family centres

HTML

Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential family centres

HTML

Details

This framework sets out Ofsted’s process for inspecting residential family centres.

Our approach is underpinned by the following 3 principles that apply to all social care inspections:

  • to focus on the things that matter most to children’s lives
  • to be consistent in our expectations of providers
  • to prioritise our work where improvement is needed most
Published 22 February 2017
Last updated 19 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added guidance on inspecting residential family centres during COVID-19 restrictions. Updated guidance to reflect changes to Ofsted’s post-inspection processes and complaints handling, including timeline, that we introduced in September 2020. Minor edits for readability.

  2. First published.

    Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): residential provision of further education colleges
    Resources
    Guidance on how Ofsted inspects residential provision of further educa
    Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF): voluntary adoption agencies
    Resources
    Guidance on how Ofsted inspects voluntary adoption agencies.DocumentsS
    Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF)
    Resources
    Guidance on the social care common inspection framework (SCCIF). Conte