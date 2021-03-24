Download the full outcome
Regulatory arrangements for the awarding of Vocational and Technical and Other General Qualifications in 2020 - 2021
Detail of outcome
We have decided to implement all our proposals as set out in the consultation. The proposals we are implementing relate to:
- the overall approach to awarding
- the categorisation of qualifications
- the principles to guide awarding organisation decisions
-
the approach for Category B qualifications including:
- the alignment of approach with GCSEs, AS and A levels
- the determination of results and the role of the minimum evidential threshold
- the approach to assessments including internal assessment, January 2021 assessments and banked assessment
- unit certification requirements
- the students who will be eligible
- the appeals process
- the approach for an autumn assessment opportunity
- the adaptation of assessments and qualifications
- the information to centres on making objective judgements
We have also made some changes to the drafting in the VTQ Contingency Regulatory Framework (VCRF) to:
- provide greater clarity around our requirements and expectations
- ensure alignment with the approach to awarding for GCSEs, AS and A levels where appropriate
- include new sections in the statutory guidance on the determination of results for Category B qualifications which covers the preparation for the determination of results, centre engagement with students receiving Teacher Assessed Grades and results days
- create a new condition on appeals (VCR7) rather than include it within VCR6 (support, guidance and information to be provided to Centres)
- include a placeholder for a potential condition on autumn 2021 assessment opportunities on which we are now consulting
- correct minor drafting errors
Feedback received
Analysis of responses: Regulatory arrangement for the awarding of Vocational and Technical and Other General Qualifications in 2020 - 2021
Detail of feedback received
We received 81 responses to our consultation.
In addition to the formal consultation, we also held engagement events with a wide range of stakeholders including awarding organisations, colleges and different sector and professional bodies. The purpose of these events was to support awarding organisations in developing consistent approaches, and to identify and understand potential issues, and how these might be addressed The views expressed at these events were not formal consultation responses (although some of those attending may have separately responded to the consultation) and as such are not reported in this analysis document. We have considered the responses to this consultation and the views expressed at consultation events when developing our final policy position.
Original consultation
Summary
Consultation on the detail of the VTQ Contingency Regulatory Framework.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
We have decided to introduce a new regulatory framework. This will be called the VTQ Contingency Regulatory Framework (VCRF).
This will permit awarding organisations to award results when exams do not take place and/or because learners cannot complete all internal assessments. These provisions will apply to those qualifications identified by the Department in the direction issued to Ofqual as set out below:
-
for those VTQs and other general qualifications most similar to GCSEs, AS and A levels, where exams and other assessments will not continue as normal, our expectation is that awarding organisations will put in place similar approaches to awarding as those put in place for GCSEs, AS and A levels, where possible and appropriate
-
for those qualifications which support progression to further study or employment but which have different characteristics to GCSEs, AS and A levels, exams and assessments should continue where safe to do so, remotely or in-person. Where learners are ready to sit the exams or assessments but are not able to do so, we will permit awarding organisations to issue results to learners under the alternative arrangements. Where exams and assessments continue, we will permit awarding organisations to continue to make adaptations to assist in mitigating the impact of the pandemic
We are now consulting on the detail of the VCRF.
This consultation is open to anyone who may wish to make representations but may be of particular interest to:
-
the awarding organisations we regulate, and their representative bodies
-
teachers, tutors, exam staff and other representatives from schools, colleges, training providers, apprenticeship providers, and other places where the relevant qualifications are delivered
-
learners and apprentices who are expecting to sit assessments and/or be awarded a vocational or technical qualification, or other general qualification, in 2021
-
the family, parents or carers of these learners
-
higher education institutions, further education colleges and training providers that may be making offers to learners for future academic years
-
education representative bodies
-
employers who might be receiving job applications from learners taking these qualifications, or who might already employ these learners
-
professional bodies, regulators and industry groups
Documents
Regulatory arrangement for the awarding of Vocational and Technical and Other General Qualifications in 2020 - 2021
Ref: Ofqual/21/6750/1PDF, 604KB, 53 pages
DRAFT: Vocational and Technical Qualifications Contingency regulatory framework, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements
Ref: Ofqual/21/6750/2PDF, 405KB, 31 pages
Draft Vocational and Technical Qualifications Contingency regulatory framework, COVID-19 Guidance
Ref: Ofqual/21/6750/3PDF, 360KB, 27 pages
