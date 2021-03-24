Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 24 March 2021

ESFA Update academies: 24 March 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 24 March 2021

Details

Items for further education

Remindercoronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges 
InformationFE workforce staff record specification - technical publication updated 
Informationapprenticeships standards versioning – new revisions status report 
Informationproviding external assurance on subcontracting controls – return of assurance certificate for 2020 to 2021 revised deadline 
Informationlower reconciliation threshold for Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) grant funded providers for 2020 to 2021 academic year
Informationtender launch for Somerset Community learning contract for services
Informationincentive payments for hiring a new apprentice 
Informationupdates to non-levy employer funding reservations for apprenticeships 
Informationfind a further education service - additional feature 
Informationhome testing for independent training providers and adult community learning providers
InformationLevel 2 Apprenticeships Functional Skills requirements
Informationfree meals in further education

Items for academies

Actionhelp us to develop our school resource management programme 
Remindercoronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges 
Informationindependent appeal panel complaints 
InformationIs your school looking to replace or renew its heating system? You could save time and money 
InformationRPA members - flood, storm, and water damage workshops 
Informationdo you hire supply teachers and agency workers for your school? 

Items for local authorities

Remindercoronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges 
Informationearly years entitlements and top-up funding for spring 2021 and 2021 to 2022 financial year
Informationfree meals in further education
Informationis your school looking to replace or renew its heating system? You could save time and money 
InformationRPA members - flood, storm, and water damage workshops 
Informationdo you hire supply teachers and agency workers for your school? 
Published 24 March 2021