Guidance on the roles and responsibilities of appropriate bodies.

Appropriate bodies guidance: induction and the early career framework

This guidance updates and replaces the induction for newly qualified teachers (NQTs).

This guidance is for the following appropriate bodies:

  • local authorities
  • teaching school hubs
  • other organisations which the Secretary of State has determined can act in this role

It outlines:

  • the updated statutory roles and responsibilities
  • an appropriate body’s role in checking that the induction is based on the early career framework
  • good practice
Published 25 March 2021