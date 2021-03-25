Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (August 2020 to January 2021, reported to date) and official statistics covering the apprenticeship service.

Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

This publication contains apprenticeship and traineeship statistics for England, reported to date, for the first 2 quarters (August 2020 to January 2021) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year. Specifically:

  • apprenticeships (aged 16 and over)
  • traineeships (aged 16 to 24)
  • official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and ‘find an apprenticeship’
  • official statistics relating to the Skills Toolkit website

Also released are official statistics covering achievement rates for apprenticeships covering the 2019 to 2020 academic year. Previously this data would have been released as part of the standalone national achievement rate tables publication. As confirmed in our guidance, we will not publish any institution-level qualification achievement rates (QARs) in the national achievement rate tables for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in response to coronavirus (COVID-19). We are publishing high-level summaries of QARs for statistical purposes.

Published 25 March 2021