Significant changes to school capacity between 2019 and 2020, as well as planned places to be added by local authorities in the future.

Documents

School places sufficiency survey data: academic year 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/school-places-sufficiency-survey/2019-20

Details

This release provides transparency data from the voluntary one-off survey on school places, sent to local authorities in England, in September 2020. Included in this release are:

  • school level capacity data for academic year 2019 to 2020 for a small number of state-funded primary and secondary schools in England
  • planned additional places in mainstream schools that relied on ongoing building work, mainly for academic year 2021 to 2022, for those local authorities that responded
Published 25 March 2021