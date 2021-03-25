Learner participation and achievements in England (August 2020 to January 2021, reported to date) and official statistics containing high-level qualification achievement rate data covering the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Further education and skills: March 2021

This publication contains further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements, covering the first 2 quarters (August 2020 to January 2021) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year (reported to date).

This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:

  • education and training
  • basic skills
  • community learning

Also released are official statistics covering achievement rates covering the 2019 to 2020 academic year. Previously this data would have been released as part of the standalone national achievement rate tables publication. As confirmed in our guidance, we will not publish any institution-level qualification achievement rates (QARs) in the national achievement rate tables for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in response to coronavirus (COVID-19). We are publishing high-level summaries of QARs for statistical purposes.

Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate. However, for commentary specifically corresponding to these, see the apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2021 statistics publication.

Published 25 March 2021