practical observation and questioning



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Coaching philosophies and professional practice that consider key stakeholder needs, sporting contexts and codes



K2: Professional development planning methods and self-awareness skills training techniques



K3: Transformational coaching methods and strategic planning techniques



K4: Organisational vision, strategies, policies and processes required to ensure legal, ethical, effective and efficient coaching systems. Including current health and safety, safeguarding, data protection and equality laws



K5: Approaches to organisational workforce structures that underpin best practice and showcase the value of scope within the coaching team



K6: Coaching team development and deployment techniques aligned to all relevant and current legislation, policy, process, operating standards and scopes of practice



K7: Coaching service delivery approaches including industry support networks and collaborative, cohesive and competent coaching teams



K8: Curriculum design methods and coaching pedagogies relevant to the participants unique development needs, the demands of the sport or physical activity and the occupational environment



K9: Progressive programme design and delivery techniques that prioritises accessibility, duty of care and accelerate whole child/person development and sport specific skill acquisition



K10: Progressive programme design and delivery techniques that ensure safe practice and support at events and competition and embed learning transfer across situations



K11: Inclusive coaching techniques that embed human rights, equality laws and conventions to ensure ethical coaching practice



K12: Chief Medical Officer guidelines, Public Health England agendas, organisational, sport specific and holistic approaches to wellbeing considering stressors relevant to the participants context



K13: Learning theories and skill acquisition techniques relevant to participant's unique development needs, the demands of the sport and occupational environment



K14: Positive learning environment attributes and behaviour management strategies relevant to the participant's unique development needs, demands of the sport and the occupational environment



K15: Developments in learning resources including technological advancements and wider industry support mechanisms that maximise engagement, development and performance gains



K16: Methods to measure the impact of the coaching strategies though analysis of key indicators from participant, coach, coaching team and organisational perception and performance data



K17: UK sport and sport specific strategies, global data, trends and contemporary issues in high performance sport, including social, economic, educational and technological influences



K18: UK sport guidelines, high-performance sport stakeholders, organisational context, culture, codes, direction and politics that influence coaching processes



K19: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure bio-psycho-social attributes and inform whole person optimisation planning



K20: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure sport specific technical and tactical attributes and inform sustainable development and high-performance goals



K21: Session planning techniques that consider high performance athlete's/player's unique needs, goals and curriculum plans



K22: Session preparation techniques including resource organisation, event risk assessment and safe operating procedures in line with high performance sport policy



K23: Session delivery and adaptation techniques that motivate high performance players/athletes through tailored coaching and communication methods for maximum impact



K24: Session evaluation methods that measure sustainable development and performance gains to shape future plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



K25: Methods to measure the impact of the coaching practice on the national and international positioning of the sport by comparing athlete/player results against national and international benchmarks



K26: Sport England Professional Workforce Strategies, social change agendas, national trends on national physical activity participation, local data and contemporary influences



K27: Community initiative or club context, culture, stakeholders, Sport England Coaching Plan, sport specific codes, geographic infrastructure and networks that influence coaching pedagogy and process effectiveness



K28: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure whole child/person development dimensions considering cognitive, social, emotional and physiological capabilities



K29: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure participant motives, behavioural norms, psychomotor skills, technical and tactical awareness in specific sport and physical activity contexts to enable process goals to be agreed



K30: Session planning techniques that consider each participant unique motives, access and development needs, goals and seasonal plans



K31: Session preparation techniques including resource organisation, event risk assessment and safe operating procedures in line with community organisation health and safety policy



K32: Session delivery and adaptation techniques including tailored coaching and targeted communication methods for maximum impact on long-term engagement and enrichment



K33: Session evaluation methods that measure engagement, enrichment and whole child/person development dimensions to shape future plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



K34: Methods to measure the impact of coaching practice on social change associated with access, participation, performance, equality and wellbeing by comparing results against local and national benchmarks



K35: National trends in education, the Department for Education strategies, Statutory Guidelines, DfE National Curriculum the Ofsted Education Inspection Framework and the educational paradigm shift



K36: School stakeholders, context, category, strategies, culture and codes that influence coaching pedagogy and process effectiveness



K37: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure whole child development dimensions considering cognitive, social, emotional and physiological stages of development



K38: Profiling and enquiry methods designed to measure psychomotor, technical and tactical skills in physical activity contexts drawn from the Department for Education National Curriculum and enable physical education targets to be agreed



K39: Session planning techniques that consider each child's unique profile, development needs, educational targets, and curriculum plans



K40: Session preparation techniques including resource organisation, event risk assessment and safe operating procedures in line with school health and safety policy



K41: Session delivery and adaptation techniques that inspire children though tailored coaching and communication methods for maximum impact



K42: Session evaluation methods that prioritise children's mastery of physical education standards, psychomotor skills and whole child development and shape future plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



K43: Methods to measure and evaluate the impact of coaching practice on school standards by comparing children's results against local and national benchmarks



Skills

S1: Influence key stakeholders in the sporting context through own coaching philosophy and professional practice



S2: Enhance coaching competencies and inter-intra-personal skills through continued professional development and self-awareness skills training



S3: Develop transformational coaching strategies and tactics that consider sector, sport, organisation and participants unique needs



S4: Comply with legal, ethical, effective and efficient coaching systems that align to the organisational vision, strategies, policies and processes



S5: Promote the value of the coaching team considering workforce structures and scopes including support staff, coaches, coaching assistants, and volunteers



S6: Facilitate the development of the coaching team through due diligence, inductions, development and performance monitoring



S7: Deliver effective coaching services through industry support networks and a collaborative, cohesive and competent coaching team



S8: Design high quality curriculum that considers participants' unique profiles, promotes ownership and informs micro, meso and macro plans as relevant to the sporting context



S9: Designs and delivers progressive programmes and selects coaching pedagogies that maximise engagement, whole child/person development and accelerates sustainable skill acquisition



S10: Delivers safe and effective coaching support to participants in practice, at events or competitions and influences learning and skill transfer across situations



S11: Embrace each participants uniqueness, their rights and advocates fairness, equality and diversity within the coaching environment



S12: Promote holistic wellbeing to control/contain stressors experienced by participants in their own context and environment



S13: Facilitate participant development by applying learning theory and skill acquisition techniques relevant to participants needs, sport specific demands and context



S14: Facilitate participant development and skill acquisition through positive learning environments and behaviour management strategies



S15: Facilitate participant development and skill acquisition through technological advancements and wider industry support mechanisms



S16: Measure the impact of the coaching strategies though analysis of participant, coach, coaching team and organisational perception and performance data



S17: Proactively responds to global trends, strategies, and contemporary issues in high performance sport to ensure best practice in coaching



S18: Embrace the high-performance context, culture, organisational direction, and codes to deliver effective coaching processes



S19: Profile athletes or players to measure bio-psycho-social attributes and inform whole person optimisation



S20: Profile athlete/players to measure sport specific technical and tactical attributes and inform sustainable development and high-performance goals



S21: Plan sessions that consider high performance athlete's/player's unique needs, goals, curriculum, progressive programmes, practice, and competition schedules



S22: Prepare for sessions by organising resources, conducting event risk assessment and ensures safe operating procedures in line with high performance sport policy



S23: Deliver safe, inclusive sessions and makes adaptations in the moment to accelerate development and maximise performance gains through relevant coaching and communication methods



S24: Evaluate sessions to monitor sustainability of athlete/player development and performance gains to shape future plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



S25: Measure the impact of the coaching practice on the national and international positioning of the sport by comparing athlete or player results against national and international benchmarks



S26: Proactively responds to sector strategies, social change agendas, national and local trends in physical activity participation and contemporary influences



S27: Embrace the community category, context, culture, codes, stakeholders and public sector duty to deliver effective coaching pedagogies and processes



S28: Profile participants to measure whole child/person development dimensions considering cognitive, social, emotional and physiological capabilities



S29: Profile participants motives, behavioural norms, psychomotor skills, technical and tactical awareness in community sport and physical activity contexts to enable goals to be agreed



S30: Plan targeted and accessible sessions that consider each participant's unique motives, development needs, goals and seasonal plans



S31: Prepare for sessions by organising resources, conducting event risk assessment and ensures safe operating procedures in line with community organisation health and safety policy



S32: Deliver safe and inclusive and effective sessions and makes adaptations in the moment to engage and enrich participants though tailored coaching and targeted communication methods for maximum impact



S33: Evaluate sessions to monitor engagement, enrichment and whole child/person development dimensions to shape future plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



S34: Measure the impact of coaching practice on social change associated with access, participation, performance, equality and wellbeing by comparing results against local and national benchmarks



S35: Proactively responds to national trends in education standards, paradigm shifts, strategies and contemporary influences in school and physical education



S36: Embrace the school category, context, culture, codes, stakeholders, and statutory guidelines to deliver effective coaching pedagogies and processes



S37: Profile whole child development dimensions considering cognitive, social, emotional and physiological stages of development



S38: Profile children's psychomotor, technical and tactical skills in physical activity contexts drawn from the DfE National Curriculum to enable physical education targets to be agreed



S39: Plan safe, inclusive and effective sessions that consider each child's unique development needs, educational targets and curriculum plans



S40: Prepare for sessions by organising resources, conducting event risk assessment and ensures safe operating procedures in line with school health and safety policy



S41: Delivers safe, inclusive and effective sessions and makes necessary adaptations to develop children's psychomotor skill mastery though tailored coaching and communication methods for maximum impact



S42: Evaluate sessions to monitor children's mastery of physical education standards, psychomotor skills and whole child development to shape plans as part of the continuous enquiry cycle



S43: Measure and evaluates the impact of coaching practice on school standards by comparing children's results against local and national benchmarks



Behaviours

B1: Advocate: acts as an ambassador for the organisation and sector both internally and externally



B2: Inspirational: leads by example, acts with integrity, builds trust and demonstrates respect for others



B3: Ethical: accepts responsibility and is committed to equality, diversity, human rights and safe practice



B4: Collaborative: demonstrates awareness of own and others' working styles and collaborates to achieve positive outcomes



B5: Motivational: considers participants unique needs and tailors' solutions to meet their unique needs



B6: Resilient: adapts when dealing with challenges by maintaining focus, self-control and is flexible to changing work environment and people demands



B7: Results orientated: influences change by soliciting and acting on feedback to deliver results



B8: Innovative: challenges the status quo to foster new ways of thinking and working and to resolve problems. Seeks out opportunities for continuous improvement in participants, the coaching system, services, the organisation and the sector


