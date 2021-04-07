Experimental statistics from the Student COVID-19 Insights Survey (SCIS) in England. Includes information on the behaviours, plans, opinions and well-being of higher education students in the context of guidance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus and higher education students: England, 12 March to 22 March 2021

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/coronavirusandhighereducationstudentsengland12marchto22march2021

