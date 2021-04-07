Summary

We're seeking views on the draft amendments to the teachers’ pension scheme rules to amend survivor benefits and introduce phased withdrawal of independent schools.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The consultation concerns proposed changes to the teachers’ pension scheme regulations to ensure that policy aims are achieved. The draft amendments are in respect of survivor benefits, following the Goodwin Employment Tribunal case, and a change to participation rules for independent schools to allow phased withdrawal, announced in November 2020. There are other minor amendments.

