Train to teach in England: non-UK applicants

Find out what you’ll need to train to teach in England, including information about qualifications, visas and immigration, and financial support.

This guidance is for anyone who wants to train to be a teacher in England and is not from the UK.

Terms and conditions of student loans
ESFA Update: 7 April 2021
Teach in England if you qualified outside the UK
Published 7 April 2021