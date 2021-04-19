A framework of standards to help early career teachers succeed at the start of their careers.

Documents

Early career framework

PDF, 631KB, 43 pages

Details

The early career framework sets out what early career teachers are entitled to learn about and learn how to do when they start their careers. It underpins a new entitlement for 2 years of professional development designed to help early career teachers develop their practice, knowledge and working habits.

Published 28 January 2019
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Document updated to update 1 reference to the latest edition of text: 'Alexander R.J. (2020) A Dialogic Teaching Companion, London: Routledge'.

  2. First published.

