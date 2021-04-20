Report on the 2017 schools’ buying strategy and how it has performed.

Documents

Schools commercial: performance of initiatives

PDF, 210KB, 14 pages

Details

This report looks at performance data for the following initiatives that formed part of the 2017 schools’ buying strategy:

  • the promotion of approved frameworks
  • the promotion of an energy efficiency loans scheme
  • the pilot of school buying hubs
  • the provision of the risk protection arrangement (RPA)
  • access to buyers networks

More information on buying for schools is also available.

Published 20 April 2021