An outline of initiatives to help all schools improve how they buy goods and services.

The schools buying prospectus strategy is for:

  • all financial and administration staff in schools
  • headteachers and other school leaders
  • academy trusts and school governing boards

This strategy replaces the first schools’ buying strategy published in 2017.

The schools buying programme 2020 aims to:

  • help schools get value for money on their non-staff spend
  • focuses on complex procurement
  • sets out the department’s approach for the next 5 years
Published 20 January 2017
Last updated 20 April 2021

  1. Updated schools buying programme strategy.

  2. First published.

