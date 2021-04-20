Check administration guidance for the multiplication tables check.

Documents

Multiplication tables check administration guidance

PDF, 214KB, 17 pages

Multiplication tables check privacy notice

PDF, 133KB, 3 pages

Details

The multiplication tables check (MTC) is optional for primary schools in 2021.

The guidance is for participating schools that choose to administer the check to some or all of their year 4 pupils in June 2021.

The administration guidance provides details on:

  • how to use the MTC service (including the pupil ‘try it out’ area)
  • how to enable access arrangements
  • how to administer the check

This video demonstrates the MTC access arrangements, to help schools understand the accessibility options and support those administering them.

Administration guidance video

This video demonstrates how to log-in and navigate the MTC service and is designed to support school staff in administering the check.

Published 1 April 2019
Last updated 20 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance and privacy notice for 2021 optional MTC.

  2. MTC privacy notice added.

  3. Administration guidance and access arrangements videos added.

  4. First published.

    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Damien Ryan
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
    Direction: David Moss barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that David Moss shoul
    Teacher status checks: information for employers
    Resources
    Teacher Services is a free service to check the record of a teacher yo