We are seeking views on proposed guidance on reviews and appeals as part of the General Qualifications Alternative Awarding regulatory framework.

Ofqual has today (21 April) published for consultation proposed guidance on reviews and appeals of GCSE, AS and A level results, and certain vocational and technical qualifications.

The guidance will be for awarding organisations, to help them comply with the regulations in place for this year. The awarding organisations will provide their own guidance and information for schools, colleges and for students on how the review and appeal arrangements will work in summer 2021.

Although the guidance will be for awarding organisations, the consultation is open to anyone who wishes to respond. The consultation closes at 11.45pm on 5 May.

Decisions on the regulations themselves were made following our technical consultation on the GQAA in March. The underlying policy decisions were made following our consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in 2021 in February.

Published 21 April 2021