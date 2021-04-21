Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 21 April 2021

ESFA Update academies: 21 April 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 21 April 2021

Items for further education

Actionapply for the Skills Accelerator
Actionthe College Collaboration Fund (CCF) is now open for applications
Reminderthe coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals additional costs online form for schools and colleges is live 
Reminderfree board reviews for FE colleges
InformationESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
Informationfuture development of the T Level Transition Programme
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers
Informationconsultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships
InformationFind a further education service - new calendar feature
Informationreplacement service to conduct barred list status checks
InformationCheckyourpay Stakeholder Toolkit

Items for academies

Actionsubmit your school resource management self-assessment tool checklist
Informationacademy trust financial returns for 2021 to 2022
Informationupdated view my financial insights (VMFI) tool is now live
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) summer schools programme funding
InformationSchools and Academies Show 27 to 30 April
Action feedback on the updated Academies Accounts Direction 
Action£75 million of grant funding available to take that next step to a low carbon heating future
Actionconsultation on business rates
ActionRPA Members: Crime Resilience Programme Overview Webinars
Items for local authorities

Action£75 million of grant funding available to take that next step to a low carbon heating future
Actionconsultation on business rates
InformationSchools and Academies Show 27 to 30 April
Informationthe view my financial insights (VMFI) tool is now live for local authorities and maintained schools
ActionRPA Members: Crime Resilience Programme Overview Webinars
Published 21 April 2021