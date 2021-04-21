Three nominations for UKAEA in county's leading apprenticeship awards

UKAEA engineer Barry Preston

UKAEA engineer Barry Preston

Two UKAEA staff have been shortlisted for Oxfordshire Apprenticeships’ 2021 awards – in addition to the Authority itself being nominated.

Electrical engineer Barry Preston was named in the final three of the awards’ Shining Star category. This award recognises apprentices who have demonstrated outstanding career progression since their training.

In addition, Associate Project Manager Apprentice, Rosie Lay, was nominated in the Higher Apprentice of the Year category.

UKAEA has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Large Employer award.

Barry – who joined UKAEA as an Electrical Engineering apprentice in 2013 and graduated in 2017 – now works at its RACE robotics centre and is involved in the programme to upgrade JET’s Remote Handling Systems.

Barry, who said he applied to the UKAEA Apprenticeship Scheme because he wanted to learn and be involved in world-leading research into fusion energy, said:

“I feel honoured to have been named in the Top 3 of the Shining Star award, and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me through my apprenticeship and beyond.

“The most enjoyable and challenging project I completed as an apprentice was to design a haptic glove system to control robotic arms remotely using a VR interface.”

Rosie, who joined as an apprentice in September 2019, has already worked on a range of key projects at UKAEA.

She said: “I was pleasantly surprised to hear I had been shortlisted. I feel very proud, and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had throughout my apprenticeship to work on a variety of different projects and activities across the organisation.”

The winners will be announced in May.

ESFA Update: 21 April 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Proposed guidance on 2021 appeals published
Resources
We are seeking views on proposed guidance on reviews and appeals as pa
Consultation on guidance in relation to appeals under the GQAA framework in 2021
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on the proposed guidance as part of the g

Published 21 April 2021