Rules and guidance for Functional Skills qualifications.

This collection sets out rules and guidance for Functional Skills qualifications.

You should also read the requirements for all awarding organisations and qualifications.

All legacy Functional Skills qualifications

Including all qualifications in ICT

English (legacy qualifications)

Qualifications awarded before 1 August 2021 to learners registered before 1 September 2019.

English (reformed qualifications)

Qualifications awarded to learners registered on or after 1 September 2019, and all qualifications awarded on or after 1 September 2020.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Mathematics (legacy qualifications)

Qualifications awarded before 1 August 2021 to learners registered before 1 September 2019.

Mathematics (reformed qualifications)

Qualifications awarded to learners registered on or after 1 September 2019, and all qualifications awarded on or after 1 September 2020.

Published 19 November 2014
Last updated 22 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. English and mathematics legacy qualification subject headings updated with new dates.

  2. Added a video outlining the changes to functional skills qualifications in English and maths.

  3. Added new rules and guidance for reformed functional skills qualifications

  4. First published.

