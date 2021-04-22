Guidance on complying with the rules and regulations for new Functional Skills qualifications in mathematics.

This guidance is intended to help awarding organisations understand how to comply with the Functional Skills mathematics conditions and requirements.

All awarding organisations have a legal obligation under section 153 of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 to have regard to this guidance.

Published 28 June 2018
Last updated 22 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Functional skills mathematics guidance document updated and HTML version added.

  2. First published.

