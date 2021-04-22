Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition Order Made: Mr Richard Glenn

PDF, 215KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Richard GlennTeacher reference number: 03/52035Teacher’s date of birth: 27 December 1965Location teacher worked: Northumberland, north east of EnglandDate of professional conduct panel: 7 April 2021Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Richard Glenn formerly employed in Northumberland, north east of England

Functional Skills mathematics guidance
Resources
Guidance on complying with the rules and regulations for new Functiona
Functional Skills qualifications conditions, requirements and guidance updated
Resources
Ofqual publishes changes due to the extension of legacy English and ma
Functional Skills English guidance
Resources
Guidance on complying with the rules and regulations for new Functiona

Published 22 April 2021