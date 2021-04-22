Guidance on complying with the rules and regulations for new Functional Skills qualifications in English.

This guidance is intended to help awarding organisations understand how to comply with the Functional Skills English conditions and requirements.

All awarding organisations have a legal obligation under section 153 of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 to have regard to this guidance.

Published 28 June 2018
  1. Functional Skills English guidance document updated and HTML version added.

  2. First published.

