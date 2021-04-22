Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Damien Ryan

PDF, 299KB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Damien Ryan

Teacher reference number: 9505028

Teacher’s date of birth: 1 April 1970

Location teacher worked: Rotherham, south yorkshire

Dates of professional conduct panel: 16 March and 18 March 2020 and 14 December to 15 December 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Damien Ryan formerly employed in Rotherham, south Yorkshire.

Published 8 January 2021
Last updated 22 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Attached amended spelling for teachers name in Body, attached new version of decision with the correct Teachers name spelling

  2. First published.

    Local area SEND inspections: information for families
    Resources
    Information for families about inspections of local area services for
    Quality assurance for GCSE, AS and A level: information for schools and colleges
    Resources
    https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/22/quality-assurance-for-gcse-as-an
    Direction: David Moss barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that David Moss shoul