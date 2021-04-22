A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that David Moss should be barred from the management of independent schools.

Documents

Regulation of school managers and governors: prohibition direction - David Moss

PDF, 97.1KB, 1 page

Details

The Secretary of State for Education finds David Moss unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school (including an academy or free school) under section 128 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

The barring decision also has the effect of disqualifying the person from being a governor at a local-authority-maintained school.

A person in receipt of a decision given under section 128 has a right to appeal to the first-tier tribunal in accordance with the Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008. The person has 3 months to appeal from the date on the decision letter.

Local area SEND inspections: information for families
Resources
Information for families about inspections of local area services for
Quality assurance for GCSE, AS and A level: information for schools and colleges
Resources
https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/22/quality-assurance-for-gcse-as-an
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Damien Ryan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do

Published 22 April 2021