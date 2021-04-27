Ofqual updates ‘Submitting data and evidence’ section of heads of centre guidance.

Ofqual has today confirmed details of how data and evidence of a student’s grades will be submitted in this summer’s awarding.

Schools and colleges (centres) will be submitting their students’ grades from 26 May until 18 June 2021. Once the grades are received, every centre will be asked to provide samples of student work, as described in our recent blog, Quality assurance for GCSE, AS and A level: information for schools and colleges.

Centres should retain the work and records of marking or grading judgements as exam boards will request samples after 18 June. It will also be needed if a student wishes to appeal their result.

Interim Chief Regulator Simon Lebus said:

This year we are awarding grades without exams taking place. The arrangements we have put in place offer the fairest way forward and it is important that students, parents and the wider public have confidence in these results.

We have asked all schools and colleges to send in samples of students’ work so that exam boards have evidence from every centre available as they carry out quality assurance after 18 June. It will also avoid the need for exam boards to contact centres after the end of term when teachers should be taking a much-needed rest during the summer holidays.

We are very conscious of teacher workload. The sample is relatively small and should not take too long for exams officers to submit.

Published 27 April 2021