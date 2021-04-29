A review by Ofsted of research into factors that influence the quality of science education in schools in England.

Research review series: science

This review explores the literature relating to the field of science education. Its purpose is to identify factors that can contribute to high-quality school science curriculums, assessment, pedagogy and systems. We will use this understanding of subject quality to examine how science is taught in England’s schools. We will then publish a subject report to share what we have learned.

Find out more about the principles behind Ofsted’s research reviews and subject reports.

Ofsted publishes science research review â€“ the first in a series of subject reviews
Ofsted has today published the first review in a new series looking at
Published 29 April 2021