This leaflet outlines what Ofsted will look at during an inspection of an initial teacher training partnership.

Inspections of initial teacher education partnerships

This leaflet is for initial teacher training providers preparing for an inspection following notification from Ofsted.

Published 28 August 2015
Last updated 29 April 2021

  1. This guidance has been updated to align with our new initial teacher education framework.

  2. Updated leaflet to include a link to privacy information.

  3. First published.

