 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Information communication technician

Details
Hits: 23
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Approaches to back up and storage solutions Back to Duty

K2: Basic elements of technical documentation and its interpretation Back to Duty

K3: Principles of root cause problem solving using fault diagnostics for troubleshooting Back to Duty

K4: Principles of basic network addressing for example binary Back to Duty

K5: basic awareness of the principles of cloud and cloud-based services Back to Duty

K6: fundamental principles of virtual networks and components Back to Duty

K7: Principles of cultural awareness and how diversity impacts on delivery of support tasks. Back to Duty

K8: Methods of communication including level of technical terminology to use to technical and non-technical stakeholders Back to Duty

K9: Different types of maintenance and preventative measures to reduce the incidence of faults Back to Duty

K10: key principles of Security including the role of People, Product and Process in secure systems for example access and encryption requirements Back to Duty

K11: fundamentals of physical networks and components Back to Duty

K12: fundamental principles of operating systems, hardware system architectures and devices Back to Duty

K13: principles of remote operation of devices including how to deploy and securely integrate mobile devices into a network Back to Duty

K14: fundamental principles of peripherals for example: printers and scanners Back to Duty

K15: approaches to documenting tasks, findings, actions taken and outcome for example, use of task tracking and ticketing systems Back to Duty

K16: principles of virtualisation of servers, applications and networks Back to Duty

K17: principles of disaster recovery, how a disaster recovery plan works and their role within it Back to Duty

K18: principles of Test Plans, their role and significance Back to Duty

K19: fundamentals of purpose, creation and maintenance of asset registers Back to Duty

K20: approaches to system upgrades and updates and their significance Back to Duty

K21: approaches to interpretation of log files, event viewer and system tools Back to Duty

K22: basic awareness of legislation in relation to disposal of waste materials for example Waste Electronic and Electrical regulations (WEEE) Back to Duty

K23: basic elements of network infrastructure architectures including WiFi and wired networks Back to Duty

K24: Basic elements of network communication architectures Back to Duty

K25: awareness of the purpose of firewalls Back to Duty

K26: different types of connectivity and cabling Back to Duty

K27: awareness of network protocols Back to Duty

Speech: Ian Bauckham CBEâ€™s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference
Resources
Ian Bauckham CBEâ€™s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annu
Guidance: Apply to be an external expert with Ofqual
Resources
Find out what the role of an external expert involves and how to apply
Cyber security technician (2021)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Principles of organisational information security gov

K28: The purpose of digital communications technologies Back to Duty

K29: Main factors affecting network performance including faults and error control Back to Duty

K30: Principles of digital test and diagnostic equipment usage Back to Duty

K31: Basic principles of VPN and Remote Access Security for example transmission technologies Back to Duty

K32: Principles of OSI layers Back to Duty

K33: Principles of cloud and network architecture (including WiFi) Back to Duty

K34: Principles of DNS / DHCP Back to Duty

K35: Awareness of Cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure, or GCP Back to Duty

K36: Principles of LANs and WANs Back to Duty

K37: Approaches to virtualisation of servers, applications and networks Back to Duty

K38: Principles of network protocols Back to Duty

K39: Principles of API's and Web Services Back to Duty

K40: The different types of cloud storage Back to Duty

K41: Back up procedures and their importance Back to Duty

K42: Principles of databases and migration Back to Duty

K43: Key principles of Cloud Security and firewalls Back to Duty

K44: Awareness of DevOps methodology and tools, such as Puppet, Chef, Git, Docker Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Interpret and prioritise internal or external customer's requirements in line with organisation's policy Back to Duty

S2: Apply the appropriate tools and techniques to undertake fault finding and rectification Back to Duty

S3: apply Continuous Professional Development to support necessary business output and technical developments Back to Duty

S4: Operate safely and securely across platforms and responsibilities Back to Duty

S5: Communicate with all levels of stakeholders, keeping them informed of progress and managing escalation where appropriate Back to Duty

S6: Develop and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues, customers and other relevant stakeholders Back to Duty

S7: Manage and prioritise the allocated workload effectively making best use of time and resources Back to Duty

S8: Complete documentation relevant to the task and escalate where appropriate Back to Duty

S9: Install or undertake basic software upgrades,either physically or remotely Back to Duty

S10: Establish and diagnose the extent of the IT support task, in line with the organisation's policies and SLA's Back to Duty

S11: Identify and scope the best solution informed by the system data associated with the task Back to Duty

S12: Test and evaluate the system's performance and compliance with customer requirements. Back to Duty

S13: Provide remote/F2F support to resolve customer requirements Back to Duty

S14: Escalate non routine problems in line with procedures Back to Duty

S15: Use basic scripting to execute the relevant tasks for example PowerShell, Linux Back to Duty

S16: Carry out routine maintenance across systems, (such as IT, Communications), ensuring organisational compliance at all times Back to Duty

S17: Apply the necessary security, in line with access and/or encryption requirements Back to Duty

S18: Establish digital communication or telecommunications systems through, for example cabling and connecting equipment. Back to Duty

S19: Identify a range of tools and or diagnostic equipment, for example, Hardware or Software components, to resolve Communications or Telecommunications requirements. Back to Duty

S20: Undertake basic telecommunications activities, in response to an allocated task, designated responsibilities, instructions or customer requirements Back to Duty

S21: Use information necessary to identify operational issues and rectify or escalate accordingly in line with policy Back to Duty

S22: Maintain a safe working environment for own personal safety and others in line with Health & Safety appropriate to the task Back to Duty

S23: Use a range of Cabling or Connectors equipment in line with technical requirements Back to Duty

S24: Test and evaluate network environments Back to Duty

S25: Monitor performance and usage of a network Back to Duty

S26: Deploy applications on a network Back to Duty

S27: Set up storage and data access for staff Back to Duty

S28: Apply necessary security measures , in line with access requirements to a network Back to Duty

S29: Carry out routine maintenance across network systems, ensuring organisational compliance always Back to Duty

S30: Monitor network-related workloads including DNS and firewalls Back to Duty

S31: Install or undertake basic upgrades, either physically or remotely Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Works professionally, taking initiative as appropriate Back to Duty

B2: Communicates technical and non-technical information in a variety of situations to support effective working with internal or external stakeholders Back to Duty

B3: Demonstrates a productive and organised approach to their work Back to Duty

B4: Self-motivated, for example takes responsibility to complete the job. Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2020
Resources
Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2020, based o
Research review series: science
Resources
A review by Ofsted of research into factors that influence the quality
PervasID wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation 2021
Resources
Battery-free tracking pioneer PervasID, a company founded by Royal Ac
Academies publish bibliometric analysis of shale gas research
Resources
The Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering have published a b
News story: Perceptions of qualifications in England: wave 19
Resources
The results of Ofqual's annual survey on perceptions of AS, A levels,
Official Statistics: Perceptions of A levels, GCSEs and other qualifications: wave 19
Resources
Results of an annual survey of heads of schools, teachers, general pub
Inspecting initial teacher education: leaflet for providers
Resources
This leaflet outlines what Ofsted will look at during an inspection of
Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference
Resources
Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annu
The Department for Education (DfE)'s Get Help with Technology programme
Resources
DfE supported disadvantaged children and young people by procuring tec
Speech: Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference
Resources
Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annu
Guidance: Apply to be an external expert with Ofqual
Resources
Find out what the role of an external expert involves and how to apply
Cyber security technician (2021)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Principles of organisational information security gov

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Should we adopt a Baccalaureate in England?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 43 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield launch investment company: The Universities of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds), Manche…
View Original Tweet

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has published a new article: MCA and CMI launch new Chartered Management Consultant Award (ChMC) 1 hour 56 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Nous Group acquires Cubane Consulting to create leading global higher education services business 3 hours 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5645)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page