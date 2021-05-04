Equality, diversity and inclusion statement on how Ofsted's return to routine inspection activity enables us to fulfil the requirements of the Equality Act 2010.

The previous version of this equality, diversity and inclusion statement demonstrated how Ofsted had considered how the introduction of monitoring visits fulfilled the requirements placed on us by the Equality Act 2010, including the public sector equality duty (PSED).

This updated version focuses on how the return of education inspection framework (EIF) inspections for the summer term fulfils the same requirements.

Published 27 January 2021
Last updated 4 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the equality, diversity and inclusion statement to set out how our return to routine inspection in the summer term fulfils the requirements placed on us by the Equality Act 2010.

  2. First published.

