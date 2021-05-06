Reception baseline assessment: equality impact assessment

Equality impact assessment of the reception baseline assessment.

The Department for Education has conducted an equality impact assessment of the reception baseline assessment (RBA) which provides an assessment of the potential impact of the RBA on pupils with protected characteristics. It is published for the information of all interested parties.

