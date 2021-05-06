Higher Technical Qualifications - cycle 2

We are pleased to announce that the next approvals window for Higher Technical Qualifications will open 5 July 2021 and close 17 September 2021. The next approvals cycle will cover digital, construction and health & science standards. Further information and timelines will be communicated shortly. In the meantime, we strongly recommend applicants begin aligning their qualifications to occupational standards ahead of the window opening. An offline application form and KSB mapping template will be available here. We encourage applicants to book support sessions prior to submitting their application.
Further information on available support can be found here. Please email the approvals team at for further information, guidance, or support.
1. Standards in Scope
Digital route
There are currently nine level 4 or 5 occupations with occupational standards available in the digital route which should be accessed through the links below:
- Business analyst (level 4) (ST0117)
- Cyber-security technologist (level 4) (ST0124)
- Data analyst (level 4) (ST0118)
- DevOps engineer (level 4) (ST0825)
- Digital accessibility specialist (level 4) (ST0863)
- Digital community manager (level 4) (ST0345)
- Network engineer (level 4) (ST0127)
- Software developer (level 4) (ST0116)
- Software tester (level 4) (ST0129)
Construction route
There are currently nine level 4 or 5 occupations with occupational standards available in the construction route which should be accessed through the links below:
- Acoustics technician (level 4) (ST0613)
- BEMS (Building energy management systems) controls engineer (level 4) (ST0629)
- Building services engineering technician (level 4) (ST0041)
- Construction design and build technician (level 4) (ST0043)
- Construction quantity surveying technician (level 4) (ST0049)
- Construction site engineering technician (level 4) (ST0046)
- Construction site supervisor (level 4) (ST0048)
- Facilities manager (level 4) (ST0484)
- Land referencer (level 4) (ST0877)
Health and Science route
The health and science route review was postponed due to COVID-19. Please be aware that this review will still take place and may result in revisions to standards that would need to be incorporated into any aligned Higher Technical Qualifications.
There are currently 17 level 4 or 5 occupations with occupational standards available in the health and science route which should be accessed through the links below:
- Associate ambulance practitioner (level 4) (ST0287)
- Clinical dental technician (Integrated) (level 5) (ST0543)
- Dental technician (integrated) (level 5) (ST0108)
- Health play specialist (level 5) (ST0829)
- Healthcare science associate (level 4) (ST0220)
- Hearing aid dispenser (level 5) (ST0600)
- Hygiene specialist (level 4) (ST0873)
- Mammography associate (level4) (ST0583)
- Nursing associate (NMC 2018) (level 5) (ST0827)
- Oral health practitioner (level 4) (ST0542)
- Orthodontic therapist (integrated) (level 4) (ST0701)
- Rehabilitation worker (visual impairment) (level 5) (ST0431)
- Senior metrology technician (level 5) (ST0283)
- Sports coach (level 4) (ST0770)
- Technician scientist (level 5) (ST0597)
Please contact the Institute if you are planning on submitting a qualification against either of these standards:
- Healthcare assistant practitioner (level 5) (ST0215)
- Associate continuing healthcare practitioner (level 5) (ST0786)
2. Approvals process and timeline
The application window for approvals on the digital route will open at midday on 5 July 2021 and close on 17 September at 5 pm. Applications submitted by 5 August 2021 at 5 pm will go through the early submissions process outlined below.
Approvals Timelines
Qualifications submitted within the first month of the approvals window will go through the early submission process. Applicants submitting early will have more time to refine their submission ahead of the resubmission deadline.
Higher Technical Qualifications approvals process: key stages
Application window opens: 5 July 2021
- application window opens
- support sessions for applicants
- applicants gather evidence from employers in preparation to submit completed applications
Application window closes
- Early Submissions: 5 August 2021
- Standard Submissions: 17 September 2021
- applicants submit all applications
Institute Review and Consultation
- Institute holds public consultation
- peer review input received
-
Ofqual and OfS advise Institute. Ofqual may hold meetings with relevant awarding organisations.
- analysis against criteria
- officials put the advice to route panels
- route panel meet and make recommendations
Feedback
- Institute provides feedback on the application and copyright transfer
- some qualifications may be approved
- some qualifications may require amendments
Resubmission of required changes
- qualifications resubmitted with required amendments
- Institute analysis against criteria
Approved qualifications confirmed
- the final list of approved digital qualifications published
- reconfirm terms & conditions of approval