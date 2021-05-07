Number of independent schools with alternative provision placements and number of placements with providers not registered as a school between 18 January 2019 and 16 January 2020.

Documents

Transparency data - Alternative provision January 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44.9KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Transparency data - Alternative provision January 2020

ODS, 35.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Ofsted provided a submission to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Alternative Provision. This response included unpublished Ofsted analysis of data from the Department for Education. We are now publishing that data for transparency.

Area SEND statistics
Resources
Statistics from Ofsted on inspections of local area services for child
Ofsted â€“ Statistics at Ofsted
Resources
We publish statistics on early years and childcare, schools, initial t
Reception baseline assessment: information for parents
Resources
Find out what the reception baseline assessment means for your child w

Published 7 May 2021