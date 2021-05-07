A financial notice to improve issued to Bristol and South Gloucestershire UTC (BTEA) by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Bristol and South Gloucestershire UTC (BTEA)

PDF, 274KB, 9 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bristol and South Gloucestershire UTC (BTEA).

