Best practice guidance for governing bodies of maintained schools, local authorities and academy trusts.

Due diligence: best practice guide for maintained schools, local authorities and academy trusts

Annex 1 - due diligence suggested stage 1 template

Annex 2 - due diligence land and buildings checklist

Due diligence can be defined as the process of making sure all stakeholders understand the information needed to enable them to make fully informed decisions about transferring a school into a new academy trust.

Information can include:

  • costs
  • risks
  • benefits
  • assets
  • liabilities

The importance of rigorous due diligence was highlighted in the Public Accounts Committee’s report about converting schools to academies.

Published 28 February 2019
Published 28 February 2019
Last updated 11 May 2021

  1. We have updated this page with some minor changes and improvements, and to change it to an ESFA page.

  2. First published.

