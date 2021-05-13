Ofqual’s response to the Department for Education’s consultation on Post Qualification Admissions reform.

Documents

Post Qualifications Admissions consultation response

Ref: Ofqual/21/6785HTML

Details

We welcome the government’s consultation on PQA. We understand the wish to improve the current admissions arrangements and we stand ready to help to bring this about. We recognise the benefits that could be achieved through PQA.

We are keen to support the reform and are confident that the qualifications system can play its part in delivering changes that the government wishes to see. However, any changes to the timing of exams, marking and results must be able to be safely delivered, and any resulting new risks must be manageable. As the qualifications regulator in England, it is right that we set out our considerations of both how PQA might safely be achieved and the risks associated with any change.

