This route is for organisations that are delivering, or planning to deliver, apprenticeship services critical to COVID-19.

Documents

Applying to the register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP)

HTML

Details

If your organisation is eligible and not currently listed on the register, you can apply. There is no deadline and the portal will remain open for applications.

Meeting new application requirements and removal from Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP)
Resources
This policy describes how we will deal with providers that apply unsuc
Education, health and care plans: EnglandÂ 2021
Resources
Data on the number of children and young people with a statement of sp
Report of the Chief Schools Adjudicator: September 2019 to December 2020
Resources
Office of the Schools Adjudicator report of our work for September 201

Published 13 May 2021