Data on the number of children and young people with a statement of special educational needs (SEN) or education, health and care (EHC) plan in England.

Documents

Education, health and care plans: England, 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/education-health-and-care-plans

Details

This publication provides data on the number of children and young people with a statement of special educational needs (SEN) or education, health and care (EHC) plan in England.

It also provides data on the administration of statements of SEN and EHC plans, including:

  • the number of EHC plans in place in January 2021

  • the number of EHC plans made for the first time during the 2020 calendar year

  • the number and percentage of EHC plans that were issued within 20 weeks

  • progress transferring statements of SEN to EHC plans

It is based on the statutory SEN2 data collection.

Published 13 May 2021