Estimates of the economic return from further education qualifications started in academic year 2018 to 2019.

Measuring the net present value of further education in England 2018 to 2019

This report provides estimates of the economic return from qualifications in further education (the net present value) using the most recent data on labour market outcomes.

Published 17 May 2021