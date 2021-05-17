If you’re a migrant worker or you’re the family member of one, you need to provide evidence of continued employment in the UK.
We understand there’s been uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and your circumstances may have changed since you applied.
If you’re unable to provide the evidence we’ve requested, please read the following information to see what other evidence we can accept.
If you have lost your job
If you’re no longer working, you need to provide evidence showing you’re looking for work which means you’ll still be eligible for student finance.
You can send letters from Jobcentre Plus to prove you’re looking for work. If you were made redundant you can send a copy of the official letter confirming this.
Upload your evidence with a signed and dated cover letter explaining your situation, this will help to ensure you continue to get your funding. Find out how to upload your evidence.
If you have a new job
If you have a new job, you need to provide the following evidence:
- copies of all your payslips from your new employer
- a copy of your signed contract of employment or a letter from your new employer
- a copy of your P45 from your previous employer
If you’re unable to get a copy of your contract due to COVID-19 restrictions or because you’re self-isolating, we can accept a copy of an email from your employer. This should confirm the reason that you’re unable to provide a signed copy of your contract.
Upload your evidence with a signed and dated cover letter explaining your situation, this will help to ensure you continue to get your funding. Find out how to upload your evidence.
If you are on furlough
If you’ve been put on furlough you need to provide copies of your payslips. If you’re not getting payslips currently, you can send a letter from your employer to confirm this, make sure the letter is on company headed paper and is signed and dated by your manager or HR staff.
Upload your evidence with a signed and dated cover letter explaining your situation, this will help to ensure you continue to get your funding. Find out how to upload your evidence.
Unable to provide standard evidence
If you’re unable to provide a signed contract or employer letter due to current COVID-19 restrictions or because you’re self-isolating, we can accept a copy of an email from your employer confirming the reasons they’re unable to provide a valid signature.
If you’re unable to provide payslips due to COVID-19 restrictions or because you’re self-isolating but are still working as normal, we can accept bank statements for the period in question showing the wages being paid into your bank account.
If none of these options apply to you
You should contact us for more information, call us on 0300 100 0607, or message us on Facebook or Twitter. Our telephone lines are very busy right now, if you do need to call us, the least busy times are between 3pm and 5pm.
Once you have your evidence
Upload your evidence online using the following steps:
- Locate the evidence we have requested.
- Get a clear and readable digital copy of your evidence. You can take a photograph or scan to do this.
- Sign in to your online account.
- You’ll be able to upload your documents by clicking the green ‘Upload’ button on the main account summary page.
- Upload your evidence and click submit.
You should only upload your evidence once, otherwise it will take us longer to process it.
Alternatively, you can send your evidence to us by post to:
EEA Migrant Worker Team
PO BOX 89
Darlington
DL1 9AZ