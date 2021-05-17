Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mrs Rhian Welsh

PDF, 212KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Rhian Welsh

Location teacher worked: Halesowen, West Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 27 and 28 April 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Rhian Welsh, formerly employed in Halesowen, West Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Supporting your child or partnerâ€™s student finance application in 3 easy steps
Resources
If your child or partner is applying for student finance for academic
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Daniel Butterfield
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
UK/Peru: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees [CS Peru No.1/2021]
Resources
This treaty was presented to Parliament in May 2021.DocumentsUK/Peru:

Published 17 May 2021