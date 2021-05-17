This treaty was presented to Parliament in May 2021.

Documents

UK/Peru: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2566-1, CP 431PDF, 2.39MB, 74 pages

Order a copy

Explanatory memorandum: UK/Peru: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees

ODT, 29.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Published title: Treaty on the Mutual Recognition of Degrees between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Peru.

Supporting your child or partnerâ€™s student finance application in 3 easy steps
Resources
If your child or partner is applying for student finance for academic
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Rhian Welsh
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Daniel Butterfield
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do

Published 17 May 2021