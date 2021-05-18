The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St Francis de Sales Catholic Infant School.

Documents

VAR2115: St Francis de Sales Catholic Infant School

PDF, 142KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2115

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements for 2021 - upheld and 2022 - not upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: infant

Local authority: London Borough of Haringey

Admission authority: governing board

Published 18 May 2021