Information on the measures set out in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill impact assessment

PDF, 1.3MB, 186 pages

Skills and Post-16 Education Bill: European Convention on Human Rights memorandum

PDF, 261KB, 14 pages

The impact assessment outlines the expected costs and benefits of the reforms set out in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill provides the legislative basis for the reforms set out in the Skills for Jobs: lifelong for opportunity and growth white paper published in January 2021.

Estimates of the economic return from further education qualifications started in academic year 2018 to 2019 are also available.

