Instituteforapprenticeships.org is provided by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, a Non-Departmental Public Body.

The Institute is the data controller for pages starting with www.instituteforapprenticeships.org - for example, www.instituteforapprenticeships.org/apprenticeship-standards.

A data controller determines how and why personal data is processed.

What data we collect

We collect certain information or data about you when you use our website.

We collect:

questions, queries or feedback you leave, including your email address if you contact us

your email address and subscription preferences when you sign up to our newsletters and blogs or any other services

your IP address, and details of which version of which web browser you used

information on how you use the site, using cookies and page tagging techniques

If you create an account for Trailblazer Portal or Members Area, we collect:

your personal information, including name, email address, and information about the organisation you represent and the Trailblazer Group or Panel you belong to

This data can be viewed by authorised people in the Institute and our suppliers, to:

improve the site by monitoring how you use it

gather feedback to improve our services

respond to any feedback you send us, if you’ve asked us to

allow you to access government services and make transactions

send email alerts to users who request them

contact users of the Apprenticeship Builder and Members Area, for example to provide feedback

understand the demographics of the users of the Apprenticeship Builder and Members Area

Where your data is stored

We store your data on secure servers in the European Economic Area (EEA), except for:

Institute newsletter - We use MailChimp to manage the mailing list for our external newsletter. Read the Mailchimp privacy policy.

We use MailChimp to manage the mailing list for our external newsletter. Read the Mailchimp privacy policy.

We use Cognito Forms to provide some templates for our users to draft and submit apprenticeship standards to the Institute Other forms - We also use Cognito Forms for other temporary data collection activity such as for 'expressions of interest'.

Keeping your data secure

Sending information over the internet is generally not completely secure, and we can’t guarantee the security of your data while it’s in transit.

Any data you send is at your own risk.

We have procedures and security features in place to keep your data secure once we receive it.

Disclosing your information

We may pass on your personal information if we have a legal obligation to do so, or if we have to enforce or apply our terms of use and other agreements. This may include exchanging information with other government departments for legal reasons.

We won’t share your information with any other organisations for marketing, market research or commercial purposes, and we don’t pass on your details to other websites.

Your rights

You can find out what information we hold about you, and ask us not to use any of the information we collect.

If you’ve signed up for our newsletters, you can unsubscribe or change your settings at any time.

If you’ve created an account for the Trailblazer Portal or Members Area, you can delete your account and your personal information at any time. Personal information associated with the deleted account will be removed from our systems.

We will review inactive accounts as part of our regular Route Review exercises. You can read more about Reviews to learn more about the frequency of these exercises.

You can read more about your rights in our Personal Information Charter.

Links to other websites

Our website contains links to other websites.

This privacy policy only applies to our website, and doesn’t cover other government services and transactions that we link to.

Following a link to another website

If you go to another website from this one, read the privacy policy on that website to find out what it does with your information.

Following a link to our website from another website

If you come to our website from another website, we may receive information from the other website. We don’t use this data. You should read the privacy policy of the website you came from to find out more about this.

Contact us

The Institute’s Data Protection Officer (DPO) is Elizabeth Youard.

If you want to view your personal data, you should make a ‘subject access request’. If you want more information about how we process your personal data or have any questions or concerns relating to your data, then please contact the data protection officer using the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Changes to this policy

We may change this privacy policy. In that case, the ‘last updated' date at the bottom of this page will also change. Any changes to this privacy policy will apply to you and your data immediately.

If these changes affect how your personal data is processed, we will take reasonable steps to let you know.

Last updated 18 May 2021