Our programme of work, comprising four priorities, to fulfil our statutory duties in the year 2021 to 2022.

Ofqual Corporate Plan 2021 to 2022

Ofqual Corporate Plan 2021 to 2022

Our priorities:

  • regulating GCSE, AS & A levels in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • regulating vocational and technical qualifications in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • supporting quality in regulated qualifications and assessments
  • managing our people, resources and systems
Published 31 March 2017
