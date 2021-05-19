An evaluative report by Ofsted into how the initial teacher education (ITE) sector has responded to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and how the ITE curriculum has been developed.

Teaching teachers during COVID-19

This report is based on evidence from remote research visits to 75 ITE partnerships between January and March 2021. It finds that, while the move to remote education has, in some cases, stimulated deeper and more connected thinking about the curriculum, too few partnerships have a sufficiently ambitious curriculum that is well integrated across the partnership. It also finds that, despite partnerships’ best efforts, trainees have had much reduced opportunity to teach in the classroom and therefore develop core knowledge and skills, such as behaviour management. Because of this, all trainees are likely to need some additional support in their first year as newly qualified teachers (NQTs), and possibly longer.

Published 19 May 2021