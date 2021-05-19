Apply for TCaF 2021 to 2022, a fund of up to £24 million to help trusts develop their capacity to grow and take on underperforming schools in higher need areas.

Documents

Guidance for applicants: Trust Capacity Fund

PDF, 246KB, 18 pages

Application form: Trust Capacity Fund

MS Word Document, 115KB

Trusts eligibility checker: Trust Capacity Fund

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.89MB

Schools eligibility checker: Trust Capacity Fund

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 788KB

Privacy notice: Trust Capacity Fund

HTML

Details

  1. Read the guidance document to find out more about TCaF and who it is for.

  2. Use the eligibility checker to find out whether you can apply – there is one for schools and one for trusts.

  3. Use the application form to apply – applications will close on 30 November 2021.

The use of any information sent to us is government by the privacy policy.

There’s also a separate list of Trust Capacity Fund award recipients 2019 to 2020.

Published 6 September 2019
Last updated 19 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance, eligibility checkers and application form for 2021 to 2022 round.

  2. Removed 'Trust Capacity Fund: information for applicants 2019 to 2020' and 'Trust Capacity Fund: information for 2020 to 2021'. Added information about the upcoming 2021 to 2022 funding round.

  3. Updated 'Trust Capacity Fund: strand D eligibility checker' and 'Trust Capacity Fund: strands A1-C eligibility checker' to correct some technical issues.

  4. Remove references to Trust Capacity Fund applications being considered in 2 application windows - this reflects the impact that coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on the planned administration of the scheme.

  5. Added information for the 2020 to 2021 Trust Capacity Fund, application form, eligibility checker and privacy notice.

  6. Added Trust Capacity Fund information for 2020 to 2021.

  7. Updated guidance and application form to reflect that trusts submitting a TCaF application also need to have a growth application approved by 31 January 2020, rather than 31 December, as previously advertised. The TCaF application deadline remains 31 December 2019.

  8. Updated guidance and application form.

  9. Updated guidance and form with variable closing dates based on school region.

  10. First published.

    Trust Capacity Fund (TCaF) award recipients
    Resources
    A list of successful applicants who applied to the Trust Capacity Fund
    Research: Navigating the labyrinth
    Resources
    A report highlighting how socio-economic background shapes career prog
    Press release: Action plan to increase socio-economic diversity in the Civil Service
    Resources
    New research by the Social Mobility Commission shows that civil servan