Guidance for schools, colleges and training centres on how results will be awarded for vocational, technical and other general qualifications in summer 2021.

Documents

Guidance for centres: awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications in summer 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6787HTML

Details

This document is for those working in colleges, training providers and other settings where assessments for vocational, technical, and general qualifications other than GCSE, AS, A level, AEA and Project are scheduled to take place in summer 2021.

In this guidance we explain the awarding of vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) and other general qualifications this summer. We outline what we expect from awarding organisations and what you should expect to happen over the coming weeks.

Published 20 May 2021